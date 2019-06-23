Listen Live

WATCH: Mick Jagger Returns To Stage For Rolling Stones Tour Opener

The kickoff was in Chicago

Mick Jagger gave quite the energetic performance in Chicago on Friday night. That guy is so resilient. It’s been less than three months since the 75-year-old had heart surgery. That show marked the beginning of the Rolling Stones’ delayed tour.

Here he is sprinting on stage into the crowd:

Looks like he’ll be all set to go when the Stones perform at Burl’s Creek this Saturday night for Canada Rocks!

