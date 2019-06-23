WATCH: Mick Jagger Returns To Stage For Rolling Stones Tour Opener
The kickoff was in Chicago
Mick Jagger gave quite the energetic performance in Chicago on Friday night. That guy is so resilient. It’s been less than three months since the 75-year-old had heart surgery. That show marked the beginning of the Rolling Stones’ delayed tour.
Thank you for a great opening show Chicago !
Photo by @KevinMazur pic.twitter.com/chAvyxbKU3
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 22, 2019
Here he is sprinting on stage into the crowd:
#MickJagger singing his first song at his first major concert – here in #Chicago – sprinting out into the crowd. The #RollingStones’ frontman is showing no signs off illness that delayed the start of the tour earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/gniRlo1M9E
— Michael Tarm (@mtarm) June 22, 2019
Looks like he’ll be all set to go when the Stones perform at Burl’s Creek this Saturday night for Canada Rocks!
Main Image via Twitter / @RollingStones