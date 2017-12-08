Is This The Most Boring Film Ever?
What is the most boring movie you ever watched?
How better to promote a washing machine than a 60+ minute film of a wash cycle with a nice musical score? How about a poll on boring movies to get everyone talking. Well, that’s what Samsung has done.
Washing Machine — The Movie is a film by Samsung with music by the legendary and Oscar-winning composer, Michael Nyman. Samsung went all out even making a trailer for the movie and a ‘making of’ videos.
According to NME, Samsung also commissioned a poll on the most boring movies of all time. They had movie critics compile a short list then 2000 adults in Britain voted.
Looking at the list I wonder if perhaps they mistook ‘boring’ to mean ‘bad’. What do you think?
The Top 20 Most Boring Movies of All Time:
- 50 Shades of Grey (2015) – 34%
- Blair Witch Project (1999) – 29%
- Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) – 26%
- Brokeback Mountain (2005) – 26%
- Transformers (2007) – 24%
- The Postman (1997) – 24%
- The Artist (2011) – 21%
- Australia (2008) – 20%
- Vanilla Sky (2001) – 20%
- Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 19%
- Batman and Robin (1997) – 19%
- 2001 A Space Odyssey (1968) – 18%
- The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – 17%
- Showgirls (1995) – 17%
- Far and Away (1992) – 17%
- The Tree of Life (2011) – 16%
- Noah (2014) – 16%
- Meet Joe Black (1998) – 16%
- Lincoln (2012) – 16%
- Cleopatra (1963) – 16%