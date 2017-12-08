Is This The Most Boring Film Ever?

How better to promote a washing machine than a 60+ minute film of a wash cycle with a nice musical score? How about a poll on boring movies to get everyone talking. Well, that’s what Samsung has done.

Washing Machine — The Movie is a film by Samsung with music by the legendary and Oscar-winning composer, Michael Nyman. Samsung went all out even making a trailer for the movie and a ‘making of’ videos.

According to NME, Samsung also commissioned a poll on the most boring movies of all time. They had movie critics compile a short list then 2000 adults in Britain voted.

Looking at the list I wonder if perhaps they mistook ‘boring’ to mean ‘bad’. What do you think?

The Top 20 Most Boring Movies of All Time: