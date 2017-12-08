Listen Live

Is This The Most Boring Film Ever?

What is the most boring movie you ever watched?

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

How better to promote a washing machine than a 60+ minute film of a wash cycle with a nice musical score? How about a poll on boring movies to get everyone talking. Well, that’s what Samsung has done.

Washing Machine — The Movie  is a film by Samsung with music by the legendary and Oscar-winning composer, Michael Nyman.  Samsung went all out even making a trailer for the movie and a ‘making of’ videos.

According to NME, Samsung also commissioned a poll on the most boring movies of all time.  They had movie critics compile a short list then 2000 adults in Britain voted.
Looking at the list I wonder if perhaps they mistook ‘boring’ to mean ‘bad’. What do you think?

The Top 20 Most Boring Movies of All Time:

  1. 50 Shades of Grey (2015) – 34%
  2. Blair Witch Project (1999) – 29%
  3. Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) – 26%
  4. Brokeback Mountain (2005) – 26%
  5. Transformers (2007) – 24%
  6. The Postman (1997) – 24%
  7. The Artist (2011) – 21%
  8. Australia (2008) – 20%
  9. Vanilla Sky (2001) – 20%
  10. Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 19%
  11. Batman and Robin (1997) – 19%
  12. 2001 A Space Odyssey (1968) – 18%
  13. The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – 17%
  14. Showgirls (1995) – 17%
  15. Far and Away (1992) – 17%
  16. The Tree of Life (2011) – 16%
  17. Noah (2014) – 16%
  18. Meet Joe Black (1998) – 16%
  19. Lincoln (2012) – 16%
  20. Cleopatra (1963) – 16%

