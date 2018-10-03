Listen Live

Kristen Bell Is A Normal Parent: Lies To Her Kids

If you havn't fibbed to your kid, have you even lived?

Any parent will understand that sometimes you just lie to your kid.

Examples are easy; no we don’t have any chips (lies, they are just hidden), lying about what time it is and telling them stores don’t have cookies sometimes… it gets you through the moment/day. Everyone does it.

Kristen said in this interview that she lies to her kids when their bithday’s are. If they fall on a weekday, she tells them their birthday is on the weekend.

I’m down with this logic until the kid understands that I’m not going to pull a birthday out of thin air for them.

 

