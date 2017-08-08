Listen Live

LOOK: Woman Contracts Dangerous Skin Infection From Dirty Make-Up Brushes

Infection Could Have Spread To Her Brain & Affected Her Eyesight

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Headlines, Kool Style, Life Hacks

Well this was an eye opener.

Make-up blogger Katie Wright is warning you to make sure to properly, and regularly, clean your make-up brushes.

She took to social media to share her story of how she contracted a nasty and serious skin infection, from what she believes was a dirty eyebrow brush. In her post she warned;

“I’m super strict on washing my face/beauty blender/brushes, but I never ever thought to disinfect my eyebrow spooly. If you wear makeup PLEASE make that a step in your cleaning routine! It’s a small thing to do to avoid a painful, expensive and traumatizing infection on your face.”

This is what she normally looks like…

This is what happened…

Katie said she thought the bump above her eyebrow was a painful under the skin pimple that she decided to try and pop, but then the open wound kept oozing and got bigger, her face began swelling and became disfigured.

After a trip to the emergency room she found out she had a serious skin infection called cellulitis, and was at risk of it spreading to her brain and even affecting her eyesight. She has since been treated but it’s going to be a while until her face completely heals.

Here, over a week after this happened, is what Katie looks like now…

Her warning post went viral in just a few hours.

(Images Courtesy of Katie Wright via Facebook)

Related posts

7 Putting Drills To Improve Your Short Game

Drake performs on the CN Tower (sort of)

Carrie Underwood’s Canadian Husband Retires

Tim Hortons increases prices

5 Shows You Can Start Streaming on Netflix Now

August 2nd is Earth Overshoot Day

Show Off Your Stretch Marks

John Cena & Alliston’s Ricardo Hoyos join Transformers cast

WATCH: (If You Dare) New Full-Length Stephen King ‘IT’ Trailer