LOOK: Woman Contracts Dangerous Skin Infection From Dirty Make-Up Brushes

Well this was an eye opener.

Make-up blogger Katie Wright is warning you to make sure to properly, and regularly, clean your make-up brushes.

She took to social media to share her story of how she contracted a nasty and serious skin infection, from what she believes was a dirty eyebrow brush. In her post she warned;

“I’m super strict on washing my face/beauty blender/brushes, but I never ever thought to disinfect my eyebrow spooly. If you wear makeup PLEASE make that a step in your cleaning routine! It’s a small thing to do to avoid a painful, expensive and traumatizing infection on your face.”

This is what she normally looks like…

This is what happened…

Katie said she thought the bump above her eyebrow was a painful under the skin pimple that she decided to try and pop, but then the open wound kept oozing and got bigger, her face began swelling and became disfigured.

After a trip to the emergency room she found out she had a serious skin infection called cellulitis, and was at risk of it spreading to her brain and even affecting her eyesight. She has since been treated but it’s going to be a while until her face completely heals.

Here, over a week after this happened, is what Katie looks like now…

the swelling difference from the Staph pic.twitter.com/elXbLnhLfG — katie (@katiewright) August 8, 2017

Her warning post went viral in just a few hours.

(Images Courtesy of Katie Wright via Facebook)