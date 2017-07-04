Mariah Carey was cut from Will Ferrell’s latest film

Will Ferrell appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and spoke very openly about Mariah Carey’s planned appearance in his latest film, “The House”.

According to Ferrell, Carey showed up four hours late to the set, wanted to make changes to her scripted scene and also wanted to sing a different song from the song that had been cleared for the movie. Additionally, she had a very particular request for her dressing room.

“The House” starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler is in theatres now, but reviews of the film have been mixed.