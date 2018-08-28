Original Vocalists Sing Disney Classics Years Later

Aladdin (1992)

Lea Salonga and Brad Kane, the singing voices of Jasmine and Aladdin, 22 years later (2014):

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Angela Lansbury sings her iconic Beauty and the Beast song for the 25th anniversary (2016).

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel, sings “Part of Your World”, 22 years later in 2011.

Pocahontas (1995)

Judy Khun sings “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, 22 years later (2017).

Mulan (1998)

Lea Salonga was also the singing voice of Mulan. Here she is singing “Reflection” 13 years after the movie was released.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Julie Andrews sings “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” in 1989, 25 years after Mary Poppins.



Julie Andrews won an Academy Award for her role as Mary Poppins. In 1997, she had surgery to remove non-cancerous nodes from her vocal chords and woke up to find her voice gone. Since then, she has not done a lot of singing but she did famously sing in The Princess Diaries.