Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Tie The Knot This Weekend!

Nick: You’re real. Where have you been all my life?

They’ve had a whirlwind romance, and held stunning parties to celebrate their upcoming wedding THIS WEEKEND.

It’s all going to take place in India (where Priyanka is from) and it’s going to be a 3 day party!

Nick Jonas did an interview with Vogue where he sheds some light on how they met and how he got down on one knee the first time he met her in person! Adorable and full of true love!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The only way to do this… with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

