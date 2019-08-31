Shawn Mendes’ Face Appears On Tim Horton’s Cups

This is possible the most Canadian thing ever. Starting yesterday, when you purchase a cup of coffee from Tim Horton’s, you will see Shawn Mendes on the cup! He’s featured on them now through September 6, in support of his hometown show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.



YouTube / TimHortons

“Tims has been a part of my life since before I can remember and I’m so proud to share my love for this Canadian tradition,” Shawn said in a statement.

📲 | Starting Friday, @TimHortons will have @ShawnMendes themed cups! Only available if you order a size small and at select locations! 🇨🇦 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/8vWvftI5M2 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) August 28, 2019

They’re only available for a limited time and at certain locations. You can also get a reusable Tim’s mug with his face on it at some Toronto locations.