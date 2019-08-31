Listen Live

Shawn Mendes’ Face Appears On Tim Horton’s Cups

Only available for a short time!

By Kool Celebrities

This is possible the most Canadian thing ever. Starting yesterday, when you purchase a cup of coffee from Tim Horton’s, you will see Shawn Mendes on the cup! He’s featured on them now through September 6, in support of his hometown show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.


YouTube / TimHortons

“Tims has been a part of my life since before I can remember and I’m so proud to share my love for this Canadian tradition,” Shawn said in a statement.

They’re only available for a limited time and at certain locations. You can also get a reusable Tim’s mug with his face on it at some Toronto locations.

