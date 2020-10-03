Listen Live

LISTEN: Shawn Mendes Drops New Single, Announces New Album

The single and album are called 'Wonder'

By Music, Videos

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes dropped a new single on Friday called ‘Wonder,’ a heartfelt ballad, along with a video to go with it.


YouTube / Shawn Mendes

He also announced in a handwritten letter on Twitter the release of his new album of the same name which will be out Dec. 4.

Dec. 4 can’t come fast enough!

Related posts

WATCH: ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Becomes A Netflix Success

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs ‘Betty’ on ACM Awards

Brandon Leake’s Powerful Spoken-Word Performance On Racism Goes Viral

Miley Cyrus Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary Of ‘Wrecking Ball’

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Performs On ‘GMA’

WATCH: The Chicks Perform National Anthem At DNC

WATCH: Shania Twain Performs ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ On GMA

WATCH: Taylor Swift Releases New Video For New Version Of ‘Cardigan’

The Chicks’ Highly Anticipated New Album ‘Gaslighter’ Is Here