LISTEN: Shawn Mendes Drops New Single, Announces New Album
The single and album are called 'Wonder'
Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes dropped a new single on Friday called ‘Wonder,’ a heartfelt ballad, along with a video to go with it.
YouTube / Shawn Mendes
He also announced in a handwritten letter on Twitter the release of his new album of the same name which will be out Dec. 4.
🖤 https://t.co/CVS6JQS3XY pic.twitter.com/SijU8cSTQe
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 30, 2020
Dec. 4 can’t come fast enough!