Listen Live

WATCH: 2016 Horror Movie Trailer

I'm kind of glad today is the last day of 2016!

By Host Blogs, Videos

2016 was so bad, someone made a horror movie trailer about it.

From multiple celebrity deaths including David Bowie, Prince, Carrie Fisher (just to name a few), to exploding cell phones and random clown attacks, it’s been a weird, kind of bad year.

And this fake movie trailer sums it all up perfectly.

A creepy Donald Trump face mask also makes it in. Watch, if you dare…

YouTube / Friend Dog Studios

This has also been making the rounds on social media. When you ask someone how their year has been, this sums up the response pretty well:

Here’s to a much better 2017!

Main Image via Bloody Disgusting!

Related posts

York Regional Police: What You Can Expect If You Drink and Drive Tonight

WATCH: International Space Station Do The ‘Mannequin Challenge’

Page’s 5: Hangover Cures

Page’s 5: WORST New Year’s Resolutions To Make

Artist’s Tribute to All of 2016’s Celebrity Deaths

Our Favourites From 2016

WATCH: 10 Year Old Girl With Autism Sing ‘Hallelujah’

LOOK: Tom Hanks Takes Headshot With Toronto Fan’s Headshot

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Paul McCartney & Cast of ‘SING’ Perform “Wonderful Christmastime”