WATCH: 2016 Horror Movie Trailer

2016 was so bad, someone made a horror movie trailer about it.

From multiple celebrity deaths including David Bowie, Prince, Carrie Fisher (just to name a few), to exploding cell phones and random clown attacks, it’s been a weird, kind of bad year.

And this fake movie trailer sums it all up perfectly.

A creepy Donald Trump face mask also makes it in. Watch, if you dare…

YouTube / Friend Dog Studios

This has also been making the rounds on social media. When you ask someone how their year has been, this sums up the response pretty well:

Here’s to a much better 2017!

Main Image via Bloody Disgusting!