Listen Live

WATCH: 50 Shades Freed Extended Trailer

The Final Chapter Reaches Its Climax

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, Videos

The gorgeous Jamie Dornan returns as Christian Grey and of course Dakota Johnson is also back as Anastasia Steele, in this final chapter of the ‘Fifty Shades’ series.

From the Fifty Shades YouTube Channel about the film:

“Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.”

‘Fifty Shades Freed’ hit theatres Valentine’s Day 2018.

(Image & Video Courtesy of Fifty Shades/YouTube)

Related posts

New Music Showdown- November 6th, 2017

Watch: Elton John Sings ‘Circle Of Life’ With ‘The Lion King’ Broadway Cast

Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Interviewed Kim Kardashian

New Music Showdown- November 2nd, 2017

Ok, Yes, I’m Crying Because of An Ad

More Vacation Time for Non-Smokers?

Sam Smith Does Carpool Karaoke

Disney Released the Cast for the Live Action Remake of ‘The Lion King’

New Music Showdown- November 1st, 2017