WATCH: Epic Proposal To MAGIC!’s Song ‘Rude’

So I know this proposal is from 2015, and these two are probably happily married by now, but the video came up on my social media feed the other day and it’s just too incredibly cute NOT to re-share it. Not to mention the song has since been stuck in my head all week!

Liam Cooper, from Australia proposed to his highschool sweetheart Amy in a movie theatre after making her go on a seemingly normal date with some friends. Before the movie began a little music video came on the screen, which of course was the beginning to an adorable proposal…

(Video & Image Courtesy of Liam Cooper/YouTube)