WATCH: International yogi overcame depression & eating disorder

Dana Falsetti was overweight and suffering from depression. She struggled with a binge eating disorder and her body image. Even after spending a year dieting and exercising to lose almost one hundred pounds, she still wasn’t happy. Until she found yoga.

Dana Falsetti lost nearly 100 pounds, but found she still wasn't happy with her body. Then she found yoga. Now, she's helping others find confidence through yoga classes that focus on body positivity. Posted by Great Big Story on Sunday, June 18, 2017

“I got to my new body and everything was exactly the same,” said Falsetti in an interview with Great Big Story, “…before I practiced [yoga], I didn’t realize how capable my body was because I just felt it was fat and I was lazy […] I’m proud of [my body] now.”

Dana now teaches all of the world and is an advocate for being your true, beautiful self.

You can follow Dana on Instagram, Facebook and on her website.

Image courtesy of DanaFalsetti.com.