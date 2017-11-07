WATCH: ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Trailer

I feel like it’s been decades since season one came out, and now we finally have a release date for season two!

The hit series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, (played by Claire Foy) returns to a time when the Queen was the centre of many rumours, mainly about Prince Phillips’, (Matt Smith), infidelity; when her sister Princess Margaret, (Vanessa Kirby), had a new man, and when President John F. Kennedy, (played by Michael C. Hall), and First Lady Jackie Kennedy, (Jodi Balfour), visited Buckingham Palace.

About the new season Netflix says:

“With the world undergoing great changes, a damaged British monarchy must confront its past in order to have a future.”

Even though actress Claire Foy has done an incredible job at portraying Elizabeth, this is going to be her, and much of the cast’s for that matter, last season, since new age-appropriate stars are going to be replacing them for season three.

‘The Crown’ Season 2 premieres December 8th, 2017.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Netflix/YouTube)