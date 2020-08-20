Animal Crossing News: Turn Your Virtual Food in into Real Meals!

Your virtual food waste could become a real meal for someone right here in Canada.

Hellmann’s Canada is on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they want you to visit! Bring your spoiled turnips to their island in the game and they’ll make a donation, in real life, to Second Harvest Canada.

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue charity and has been around for 35 years. The program recover nutritious, unsold food from more than 1,200 donors and redistributes it to 1,080 social service organizations in Ontario and BC. The organization helps school programs, seniors’ centres, shelters, food banks, and regional food hubs.

#HellmannsIsland has come to #ACNH to help turn virtual food waste into real meals. For each spoiled turnip you drop off on our 5-star island, we’ll donate a meal to @SecondHarvestCA to feed people in need. DM us with #HellmannsIsland for your dodo code. Limited spots available. pic.twitter.com/QOWXDR5FCQ — Hellmann’s Canada (@HellmannsCanada) August 17, 2020

Spaces on the Hellmann’s Island are limited so book a spot ASAP! They are booking tours all week (August 17 to 23).

Worldwide, 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted every year.

You can reduce food waste by:

-making a meal plan every week

-buying just what you need to make your meals

-make sure you plan to use up left-overs!

Image: Hellmann’s Canada/Twitter