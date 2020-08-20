Listen Live

Animal Crossing News: Turn Your Virtual Food in into Real Meals!

Hellmann's Canada Will Donate to Second Harvest Thanks to Your Virtual Turnips

Lisa Morgan

Your virtual food waste could become a real meal for someone right here in Canada.
Hellmann’s Canada is on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they want you to visit! Bring your spoiled turnips to their island in the game and they’ll make a donation, in real life, to Second Harvest Canada.

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue charity and has been around for 35 years. The program recover nutritious, unsold food from more than 1,200 donors and redistributes it to 1,080 social service organizations in Ontario and BC. The organization helps school programs, seniors’ centres, shelters, food banks, and regional food hubs.

Spaces on the Hellmann’s Island are limited so book a spot ASAP! They are booking tours all week (August 17 to 23).

Worldwide, 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted every year.

You can reduce food waste by:

-making a meal plan every week

-buying just what you need to make your meals

-make sure you plan to use up left-overs!

 

Image: Hellmann’s Canada/Twitter

