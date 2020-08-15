August 15th and 16th, 2020

#20 Daisies – Katy Perry

#19 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

#18 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. Onerepublic

#17 Cardigan – Taylor Swift

#16 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#15 Be Kind – Marshmello ft. Halsey

#14 X – Jonas Brothers

#13 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

#12 Adore You – Harry Styles

KOOL Cameo: In The Air Tonight – Phil Collins

#11 Say So – Doja Cat

#10 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#9 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#8 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#7 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#6 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#5 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#4 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa



#3 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Future Hit: Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#2 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#1 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande