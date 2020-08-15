Listen Live

August 15th and 16th, 2020

Featuring new music from Maroon 5

By Top 20

#20 Daisies – Katy Perry 

#19 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber 

#18 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. Onerepublic

#17 Cardigan – Taylor Swift

#16 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 

#15 Be Kind – Marshmello ft. Halsey 

#14 X – Jonas Brothers 

#13 These Days – Mackenzie Porter 

#12 Adore You – Harry Styles

KOOL Cameo: In The Air Tonight – Phil Collins 

#11 Say So – Doja Cat 

#10 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#9 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd 

#8 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas 

#7 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi 

#6 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#5 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles 

#4 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa  


#3 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd  

Future Hit: Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5 

#2 Intentions – Justin Bieber  

#1 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande 

