WATCH: Shania Twain Performs ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ On GMA
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album 'The Woman In Me'
Canadian country icon Shania Twain made an appearance on Good Morning America to sing her 1998 smash ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much.’
The singer is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album The Woman in Me by releasing a new Diamond Edition reissue.
Watch her performance below:
YouTube / Good Morning America
And check her out here fighting for women in the music industry:
MAN! @ShaniaTwain is still fighting for women in the industry and yes, it does impress us very, very much! https://t.co/Kezxh1iDTd
📹 via GMA's @brittberkowitz pic.twitter.com/NZnrmZVGzK
— Tony Morrison 🏳️🌈 • ABC News (@THETonyMorrison) August 14, 2020