Listen Live

WATCH: Shania Twain Performs ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ On GMA

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album 'The Woman In Me'

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Canadian country icon Shania Twain made an appearance on Good Morning America to sing her 1998 smash ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much.’

The singer is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album The Woman in Me by releasing a new Diamond Edition reissue.

Watch her performance below:


YouTube / Good Morning America

And check her out here fighting for women in the music industry:

Related posts

WATCH: Taylor Swift Releases New Video For New Version Of ‘Cardigan’

Taylor Swift Announces New Album: Folklore

The Chicks’ Highly Anticipated New Album ‘Gaslighter’ Is Here

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Does Stunning Cover Of “It’s Quiet Uptown” From Musical ‘Hamilton’

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Covers The Beatles’ Classic ‘Help’

WATCH & LISTEN: Canadian Singer Ruth B. Releases Inspirational New Song ‘If I Have A Son’

Alanis Morissette Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Album ‘Jagged Little Pill’

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honours Teachers When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

YouTube Hosts Virtual Class of 2020 Tribute Today