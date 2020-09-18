Harry Styles to Star in Two New Movies

In the last two weeks, Harry Styles has added two movies to his work schedule.

Harry’s first big movie role was a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (2017). Rolling Stone described him as, “playing a small role with subtle grace and zero pop-star showboating”

Harry also stared in a short film for his own song, “Adore You”, which is lovely.

Now he’s signing on to two more films. The first is the New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh.

And this week, he is in final negotiations to star in a film based on adaptation of Bethan Roberts‘ acclaimed novel My Policeman for which Amazon Studios has won the rights. The movie will, reportedly, also star Lilly James (Downton Abbey, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, Yesterday)

The movie based on My Policeman will be set in the ’90s with flashbacks to the 1950s and follows the story of schoolteacher Marion (James) who catches sight of Tom (Styles), a handsome policeman, and becomes instantly smitten. Tom, however, meets Patrick, a museum curator and falls for him. In the 50s, of course, homosexuality is illegal so Tom chooses Marion but Patrick stays a part of their lives.

With production said to begin summer of 2021, a 2022 release date should be expected.

Image: Harry Styles/ Youtube