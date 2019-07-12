Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard Will Stand Trial

After a two-day preliminary hearing, a judge has decided that is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

A judge ruled there was enough evidence to warrant a trial, which is a very low threshold. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23. No trial date has been set yet — Paola Loriggio (@ploriggio) July 12, 2019

Hoggard, 35, the lead singer of Hedley, has been charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm. He was arrested last summer (2018) by Toronto Police after a 4-month long investigation into allegations. Investigators say the charges relate to three incidents involving a woman and a girl under age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hedley has gone on indefinite hiatus since the allegations broke. In February 2018, amid allegations online, the band was dropped by their management team and openers on their “Cageless” tour dropped out. The band decided to suspend the tour and released a statement that denied the allegations, calling them “unsubstantiated” but admitted they “engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches.” The band was also dropped from a televised Juno Awards event.

On February 28th, 2018, Jacob Hoggard released a statement on Twitter saying that he never engaged in non-consensual sexual activities but wrote, “The way I’ve treated women was reckless and dismissive of their feelings. I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour.”

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2019. No trial date has been set yet