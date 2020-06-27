June 27th and 28th, 2020 The Canadian Edition

Canadian Top 20, 2020

#20 Home for a Rest – Spirit of the West

#19 Haven’t Had Enough – Marianas Trench

#18 When I’m Up – Great Big Sea

#17 Highway of Heroes – The Trews

#16 Stompa – Serena Ryder

#15 How You Remind Me – Nickelback

#14 Rude – Magic

#13 Home – Michael Buble

#12 Complicated – Avril Lavigne

KOOL Cameo: Oh Canada – Walk Off The Earth

#11 If I Had a Million Dollars – Barenaked Ladies

#10 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#9 I Will Remember You – Sarah McLachlan

#8 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#7 New Orleans is Sinking – Tragically Hip

#6 Let Your Backbone Slide – Maestro Fresh Wes

#5 Ironic – Alanis Morissette

#4 Life is a Highway – Tom Cochrane

#3 Scars to Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

Bonus: Lean on Me – Artists Can

#2 Man, I Feel Like a Woman – Shania Twain

#1 Summer of ‘69 – Bryan Adams