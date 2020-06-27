June 27th and 28th, 2020 The Canadian Edition
From Alanis to Walk Off the Earth and all in between!
Canadian Top 20, 2020
#20 Home for a Rest – Spirit of the West
#19 Haven’t Had Enough – Marianas Trench
#18 When I’m Up – Great Big Sea
#17 Highway of Heroes – The Trews
#16 Stompa – Serena Ryder
#15 How You Remind Me – Nickelback
#14 Rude – Magic
#13 Home – Michael Buble
#12 Complicated – Avril Lavigne
KOOL Cameo: Oh Canada – Walk Off The Earth
#11 If I Had a Million Dollars – Barenaked Ladies
#10 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#9 I Will Remember You – Sarah McLachlan
#8 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#7 New Orleans is Sinking – Tragically Hip
#6 Let Your Backbone Slide – Maestro Fresh Wes
#5 Ironic – Alanis Morissette
#4 Life is a Highway – Tom Cochrane
#3 Scars to Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
Bonus: Lean on Me – Artists Can
#2 Man, I Feel Like a Woman – Shania Twain
#1 Summer of ‘69 – Bryan Adams