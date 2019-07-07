Listen Live

LISTEN: Ed Sheeran Drops New Single Featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton

His collaborations album drops July 12

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Music

Ed Sheeran just dropped two new singles on Friday. One of them is basically a rock song and it features Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars. I’m totally obsessed with it. Ed Sheeran can pretty much do anything whether it’s singing, rapping, rocking out or even acting (he’s in the Beatles movie “Yesterday.”)

He also released this ballad called “Best Part Of Me”:

He has an album coming out that’s just collaborations. It will have 15 songs on it and it features 22 guests total, with additional appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Camila Cabello. It drops July 12.

Main Image via Facebook / @EdSheeranMusic

Related posts

VIDEO: Ed Sheeran’s Obsession With Ketchup Turned Commercial

Taylor Swift Teases Mystery Announcement

LISTEN: New Marianas Trench Song “I Knew You When”

LISTEN: New Walk Off The Earth Song “Fifth Avenue”

WATCH: Official Trailer for Ed Sheeran Documentary, Songwriter

The Spice Girls ARE COMING BACK!

WATCH: Charlie Puth Covers Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood”

WATCH: Ed Sheeran As A Puppet… Again!

Watch: Taylor Swift Drops New Video For ‘End Game’