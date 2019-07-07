LISTEN: Ed Sheeran Drops New Single Featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton

Ed Sheeran just dropped two new singles on Friday. One of them is basically a rock song and it features Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars. I’m totally obsessed with it. Ed Sheeran can pretty much do anything whether it’s singing, rapping, rocking out or even acting (he’s in the Beatles movie “Yesterday.”)

He also released this ballad called “Best Part Of Me”:

He has an album coming out that’s just collaborations. It will have 15 songs on it and it features 22 guests total, with additional appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Camila Cabello. It drops July 12.

Main Image via Facebook / @EdSheeranMusic