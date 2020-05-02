May 2nd and May 3rd, 2020
New Music from Artists Can and Billie Joe Armstrong
#20 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers
#19 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella
#18 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#17 I Love Me – Demi Lovato
#16 You Should Be Sad – Halsey
#15 The Man – Taylor Swift
#14 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas
#13 The Bone – Maren Morris
#12 Stupid – Tate McRae
KOOL Cameo: Billie Joe Armstrong – I Think We’re Alone Now
#11 The Other Side – Sza ft. Justin Timberlake
#10 My Oh My – Camila Cabello
#9 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels
#8 I’ll Be There – Walk Off the Earth
#7 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#6 Memories – Maroon 5
#5 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
I love you, everyone 😍 pic.twitter.com/RHewwRI6dO
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 1, 2020
#4 Circles – Post Malone
#3 Adore You – Harry Styles
Future Hit: Artists Can – Lean on Me
#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd