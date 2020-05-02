Listen Live

May 2nd and May 3rd, 2020

New Music from Artists Can and Billie Joe Armstrong

#20 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#19 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella

#18 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#17 I Love Me – Demi Lovato

#16 You Should Be Sad – Halsey

#15 The Man – Taylor Swift

#14 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas

#13 The Bone – Maren Morris

#12 Stupid – Tate McRae

KOOL Cameo: Billie Joe Armstrong – I Think We’re Alone Now

#11 The Other Side – Sza ft. Justin Timberlake

#10 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

#9 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

#8 I’ll Be There – Walk Off the Earth

#7 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#6 Memories – Maroon 5

#5 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#4 Circles – Post Malone

#3 Adore You – Harry Styles

Future Hit: Artists Can – Lean on Me

#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

