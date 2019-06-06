Nickelodeon to launch ‘Sponge Bob Square Pants’ Spin Off

A milestone has arrived, as SpongeBob SquarePants will be celebrating 20 years on air next month!

To keep up with many years of success, Nickelodeon has decided to introduce SpongeBob to a spin-off series called Kamp Koral. The show will span throughout 13 episodes, and will follow a 10 year old SpongeBob at sleep away camp. “In the series, SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral,” a pitch for the series teases.

Keep an ear out for this fun SpongeBob SquarePants prequel!