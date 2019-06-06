Watch: Fans Connect Across the World to Listen to TIM

Swedish electronic musician, DJ, and songwriter, Avicii, known to his friends as Tim, died by suicide in April of 2018 at the age of 28. He had retired from performing by that time, citing health reasons. But, he was still working on music. He left behind an unfinished trove of songs that featured guests like Imagine Dragons and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, days before leaving for Oman, where he died, Tim Bergling “sent new music to his team, outlining what songs he wanted on his forthcoming album.”

In April of this year (2019), Avicii’s family announced that the album would be finished and release posthumously.

But, before the whole world was able to hear the final music from Avicii, some fans were able to preview the album by connecting with fans across the world.

Six Avicii boxes were set up around the world. In order to hear the music, they had to wait for one of the other boxes to be activated, creating a connection across the world. “This is a celebration of the power to connect people through music”, the team behind this wrote. As you can see in this video, it was a powerful experience for Avicii fans.

The album, TIM, is out today (June 6, 2019). Proceeds from the album will go to the nonprofit Tim Bergling Foundation, which his family started not long after his passing, in order to raise awareness of mental illness and suicide.

Images: Avicii/YouTube