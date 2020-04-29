Reporter Caught With His Pants Down!

A “hilariously mortifying” moment played out on live television in the US, when a reporter appeared in a segment without his pants.

What makes this story more awesome, is the reporter is Will Reeves, Superman’s son! He’s the son of actor Christopher Reeve.

Proud moment for dad!

Will was dressed in a blazer and button down shirt while broadcasting from home for “Good Morning America,” when he shifted his bare leg into camera range.

Will explained the incident on twitter after the fact….

“Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning.”

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Will said that he will rethink his morning routine now…

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Naturally social media is having a blast with this one!