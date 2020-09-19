September 19th and 20th, 2020
BTS hits the countdown this week!
#20 Past Life – Trevor Daniel ft. Selena Gomez
#19 X – Jonas Brothers
#18 Dynamite – BTS
#17 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. OneRepublic
#16 No More – Carys
#15 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid
#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift
#13 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#12 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
KOOL Cameo: Miss Independent – Kelly Clarkson
#11 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
#10 Wait No More – Scott Helman
#9 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons
#8 Savage Love – Jawsh 685 ft. Jason Derulo
#7 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5
#6 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#4 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
#3 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
Future Hit: Kings & Queens – Ava Max
#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
#1 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles