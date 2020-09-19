Listen Live

September 19th and 20th, 2020

BTS hits the countdown this week!

By Top 20

#20 Past Life – Trevor Daniel ft. Selena Gomez

#19 X – Jonas Brothers

#18 Dynamite – BTS

#17 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. OneRepublic

#16 No More – Carys

#15 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift

#13 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#12 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

KOOL Cameo: Miss Independent – Kelly Clarkson

#11 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

#10 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#9 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons

#8 Savage Love – Jawsh 685 ft. Jason Derulo

#7 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#6 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#4 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#3 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

Future Hit: Kings & Queens – Ava Max

#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

 

#1 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

