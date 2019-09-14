WATCH: Adorable Father-Daughter Duo Perform “Senorita” on Ellen

Nick and his 4-year-old daughter Sienna made a cover video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” in the summer. It has since gone viral, with the help of both pop stars retweeting the adorable video.

Last week, they performed it on Ellen!



YouTube / TheEllenShow

This is the original viral video:

what a princess, what a smile!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ watching you guys together made me melt!!!! love you guys pic.twitter.com/s4Rqpq6LJ3 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 24, 2019

Wow well I’m melting https://t.co/HHlycJa63G — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 24, 2019

Too cute!