WATCH: Adorable Father-Daughter Duo Perform “Senorita” on Ellen

They give Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello a run for their money!

Nick and his 4-year-old daughter Sienna made a cover video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” in the summer. It has since gone viral, with the help of both pop stars retweeting the adorable video.

Last week, they performed it on Ellen!


YouTube / TheEllenShow

This is the original viral video:

Too cute!

