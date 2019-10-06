WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “Lover” and “False God” on SNL

Taylor Swift was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Love. This marked her 5th time on the show. She performed an acoustic version of her latest single “Lover” and performed “False God” for the first time live.

Watch “False God” here.

Watch “Lover” here.

Thank you to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, @taylorswift13, and Matthew Broderick! ! pic.twitter.com/nI2u6jIpVu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 6, 2019

Take a walk down memory lane and check out her skit here:

Main Image via Twitter / @taylornation13