Listen Live

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “Lover” and “False God” on SNL

Two beautiful performances!

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Taylor Swift was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Love. This marked her 5th time on the show. She performed an acoustic version of her latest single “Lover” and performed “False God” for the first time live.

Watch “False God” here.

Watch “Lover” here.

Take a walk down memory lane and check out her skit here:

Main Image via Twitter / @taylornation13

Related posts

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs Acoustic “You Need To Calm Down”

WATCH: High School Musical Is Being Turned Into A Series

WATCH: Mick Jagger Returns To Stage For Rolling Stones Tour Opener

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of “Genie In A Bottle”

WATCH: Halsey Covers Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker”

Jim Carey Is Dr Robotnic In The New Sonic Movie

Lea Michele Sings The Little Mermaid On American Idol

Bradley Cooper Dishes On His Performance At The Glastonbury Festival

Got 40 Seconds? This Could Help You Save A Choking Baby