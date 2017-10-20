The 9 Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2017
In Case You Need Inspiration
Halloween is almost upon us, so if you don’t already have a costume you’re running out of time! Here are the nine costumes projected to be the most popular for Halloween 2017, based on a study done by Pinterest.
Pennywise the Clown from IT
No surprise here. One of the most successful AND most terrifying movies of the year. It just makes sense
A Stranger Things Character
Season 2 of the Netflix smash hit drops on October 27th and it’s projected to be even bigger than the original. It’s a safe bet that you’ll see at least on of the Stranger Things kids at your door this Halloween.
Belle
Beauty & The Beast was 2017’s largest grossing movie, so no surprise Belle (and the Beast) are a super popular costume choice this year.
A Giraffe
We don’t get it either, but according to Pinterest searches for giraffe costumes have gone up 1200% since last year. Maybe April the Giraffe had something to do with it?
Wonder Woman
Well, duh!
A Game Of Thrones Character
The show has been insanely popular for years, but interest is way up in 2017 thanks to the hype for the final seasons.
A Hippie
A classic costume, made from items that can be easily found at thrift stores or your moms closet.
A Unicorn
Pinterest searches for unicorns went up 110% this year. We blame the frappucino for this trend.
Mermaid
Mermaids are making a comeback this year. According to a study by Pinterest, online searches for Mermaid tails have been through the roof (no, really) and they’re poised to make a big splash this Halloween.