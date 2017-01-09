Five Things You Need To Know

Feds providing Georgian College with $10.8M

Money to be used to transform Georgian into a technology hub in the form of an Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre. The three-storey building will provide study and learning space for students enrolled in new diploma and degree programs. It will also be an important resource where academia and industry can collaborate to innovate, diversify the economy and create new opportunities for the future.

Sloppy Tuesday In Store

A few centimetres of snow are likely in the Barrie area today and tonight; several centimetres likely tomorrow morning before the temperature rises and the snow changes to rain. Be sure to have your snow brush ready for the morning and lots of wiper fluid at the ready for the afternoon drive. It could be a sloppy one.

photo: Rock 95 News

SeaWorld San Diego ends long-running killer whale show after years of outcry and falling attendance

photo: Seaworld, San Diego via website

Donald Trump dismissed Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech, calling her a “Hillary lover” in a brief interview

Volkswagen unveils the ID Buzz, an all-electric rebirth of the classic microbus

