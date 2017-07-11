Have you seen this Harry Potter clothing line?

Australia’s Black Milk Clothing has updated their Harry Potter clothing collection to include some new items. The collection was first launched in October 2016, but has been updated with pieces like Hogwarts house leggings.

These items with exchange can be costly, however. The leggings, for example, have a base cost of around $85 CAD before shipping, taxes and fees. The new designs can be found here.

Images courtesy of BlackMilk Clothing