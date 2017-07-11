Listen Live

Have you seen this Harry Potter clothing line?

They have Hogwarts house leggings!

Australia’s Black Milk Clothing has updated their Harry Potter clothing collection to include some new items. The collection was first launched in October 2016, but has been updated with pieces like Hogwarts house leggings.

These items with exchange can be costly, however.  The leggings, for example, have a base cost of around $85 CAD before shipping, taxes and fees. The new designs can be found here.

The Hogwarts collection IS COMING…9am Tuesday, June 27 AEST. #blackmilkclothing #blackmilk #harrypotter #hogwarts

A post shared by BlackMilk Clothing (@blackmilkclothing) on

Images courtesy of BlackMilk Clothing

