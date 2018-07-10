Oprah Gave Jennifer Lawrence The Best Advice

Oprah. An iconic name to match the person. During her show she seemed to always have great advice, and quotes that people would live by.

One of her biggest fans, Jennifer Lawrence is also one of those peeps. J-Law did an interview recently with The Hollywood Reporter where she chatted with Oprah about the #MeToo movement, her own Harvey Weinstein interactions and the best advice that she’s ever received; which happens to be from Oprah.

Jennifer loved the line that Oprah used, “You have to teach somebody how to treat you”. She called it the smartest things she’s ever heard.

You can read Jen’s full interview here.