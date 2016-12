Music can do wonderful things.

Kaylee Rodgers, who has autism and ADHD, performed the Leonard Cohen tune at her school concert at Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, and she brought tears to the eyes of the audience because she sang so beautifully.

The video has been viewed over a million times since it was posted on social media December 18th.

(Image & Video Courtesy of Nichola Martin/Facebook)