Born In The 90’s? You’ll Know All The Words To These Songs

I'm A Genie In A Bottle... That Boy Is Mine... Hit Me Baby One More Time!!!

Let’s be honest, you can probably remember your original phone number growing up, your childhood best friend and that time your husband said that thing that annoys you most.

But do you remember the lyrics to these songs? Also, YES! There’s something about the nostalgia of these songs where we wont’ be able to forget them no matter what.

However, I still struggle sometimes to remember birthdays and what I had to eat yesterday.

 

