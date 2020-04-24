LISTEN: Alanis Morissette Releases New Single “Diagnosis”
About struggles with mental health
Alanis Morissette has opens up about post-partum depression and mental health in her new single, “Diagnosis.” It was released Friday and will be on her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road.
this song. post partum and mental challenge love.
"diagnosis"… comes out everywhere on friday 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻#excited #newmusic #iloveyou #suchprettyforksintheroad
— Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) April 23, 2020
It’s a vulnerable, piano ballad filled with passion. Listen to the song here:
YouTube / Alanis Morissette
This is the third single she’s released from the upcoming album. The first two were “Reasons I Drink” and “Smiling.”