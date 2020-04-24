Listen Live

LISTEN: Alanis Morissette Releases New Single “Diagnosis”

About struggles with mental health

By Kool Celebrities, Music

Alanis Morissette has opens up about post-partum depression and mental health in her new single, “Diagnosis.” It was released Friday and will be on her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

It’s a vulnerable, piano ballad filled with passion. Listen to the song here:


YouTube / Alanis Morissette

This is the third single she’s released from the upcoming album. The first two were “Reasons I Drink” and “Smiling.”

Related posts

Dixie Chicks Postpone Release Of New Album

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots With Special Guest Appearance By Sting Cover “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

WATCH: This Adele Parody Song of “Hello” Will Make Your Day

WATCH: Lennon Stella Covers John Lennon’s “Imagine”

Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants Us to Sing This Song

New Concert Series #CanadaPerforms Means Free Concerts Online!

WATCH: Quarantined Italians Sing Together Across Empty Streets

Bob Marley’s 75th Birthday Celebrated With New Video

THE FEBRUARY BLUES FESTIVAL XXIII