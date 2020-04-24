LISTEN: Alanis Morissette Releases New Single “Diagnosis”

Alanis Morissette has opens up about post-partum depression and mental health in her new single, “Diagnosis.” It was released Friday and will be on her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

It’s a vulnerable, piano ballad filled with passion. Listen to the song here:



YouTube / Alanis Morissette

This is the third single she’s released from the upcoming album. The first two were “Reasons I Drink” and “Smiling.”