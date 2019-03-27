Listen Live

#NoGoodWay To Use The ‘R’ Word

Join Us In Ending The Use This Harmful Word

The “r” word gets used on social media tens of thousands of times every single day. That is unacceptable, and just plain wrong.

We here at Kool FM strongly believe there is NO GOOD WAY to use the “r” word. Today, and every day, we are proud to support The Special Olympics and Motionball in the #NoGoodWay campaign, to help end the use of this awful word.

Special Olympics athletes and Canadians with intellectual abilities have voiced just how hurtful the use of the “r” word is to them. Let’s show our support and stop using this word in every day conversation! Click here to sign the pledge and become a champion of #NoGoodWay

 

