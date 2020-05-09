Taylor Swift Announces ‘City Of Lover’ Online Concert
Featuring her performance in Paris
I’ve been waiting for the day Taylor Swift was going to do an online concert of sorts. She just announced she’ll be airing an hour-long special featuring her City of Lover concert which was filmed at Paris’s L’Olympia Theater last September. You can watch it Sunday, May 17 on ABC.
Check out the trailer below.
YouTube / ABC
Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020