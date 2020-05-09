Listen Live

Taylor Swift Announces ‘City Of Lover’ Online Concert

Featuring her performance in Paris

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

I’ve been waiting for the day Taylor Swift was going to do an online concert of sorts. She just announced she’ll be airing an hour-long special featuring her City of Lover concert which was filmed at Paris’s L’Olympia Theater last September. You can watch it Sunday, May 17 on ABC.

Check out the trailer below.


YouTube / ABC

