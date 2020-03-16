Vaccine for COVID-19: Trial Begins Today in Seattle

According to reports from the AP, a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine has begun today at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

The trial involves 45 young, healthy volunteers who will each receive 2 vaccine injections, 28-days apart. The vaccine, co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc., has been made by recreating a segment of this virus’ DNA in a lab.

It could take a year to 18-months before they can ‘fully validate’ the vaccine.

This is not the only vaccine in the works. Research is being done around the world.

Last week, a team of researchers from Sunnybrook Research Institute, McMaster University and University of Toronto announced that they have been able to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the agent responsible for the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. (Read more from Barrie360)

Image: University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability/ FLICKR “DNA Lab” CC license