Listen Live

Vaccine for COVID-19: Trial Begins Today in Seattle

Could take a year to 18-months to fully validate the vaccine

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

According to reports from the AP, a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine has begun today at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

The trial involves 45 young, healthy volunteers who will each receive 2 vaccine injections, 28-days apart. The vaccine, co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc., has been made by recreating a segment of this virus’ DNA in a lab.

It could take a year to 18-months before they can ‘fully validate’ the vaccine.

This is not the only vaccine in the works. Research is being done around the world.

Last week, a team of researchers from Sunnybrook Research Institute, McMaster University and University of Toronto announced that they have been able to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the agent responsible for the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. (Read more from Barrie360)

Image: University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability/ FLICKR “DNA Lab” CC license

Related posts

WATCH: Quarantined Italians Sing Together Across Empty Streets

Making Chocolate and Sharing Happiness: Tareq Hadhad on The Upcoming Peace By Chocolate Movie

“Peace by Chocolate” Story Being Made Into A Movie

Katherine Johnson, Who Helped the NASA get the Moon, has died.

Canadian Children are Doing Well But Future Uncertain

Rick Mercer and Alan Doyle Need a New Home

UK Study: Sperm Donation from Dead Men Should Be Allowed.

“Peace By Chocolate” CEO Becomes a Canadian Citizen

“Canada Strong” Fundraiser for Airplane Crash Victims