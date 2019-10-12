WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful”

Kelly Clarkson starts off her new talk show with a bang every day, by singing a cover of a popular song. She dubbs this segment “Kellyoke.”

She’s done Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” The Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” and “Think” by Aretha Franklin.

What an awesome way to get the audience all fired up for the day!

Thursday’s episode she covered One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” Check it out!



YouTube / The Kelly Clarkson Show