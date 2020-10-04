Listen Live

WATCH: ‘The Witches’ Movie Trailer Starring Anne Hathaway

Arriving October 22 on HBO Max

By Videos

Beloved children’s author Roald Daul’s 1983 novel The Witches is being adapted into a movie. It stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci.

The story is about a young boy who stays with his grandmother at a hotel and a group of witches is attempting to turn the world’s children into mice.

Watch the trailer below:


YouTube / Warner Bros. Canada

“The Witches is a wonderful reimagining of Roald Dahl’s classic tale that combines world-class filmmaking with fantastic performances,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. “It’s fun for the whole family and ideal for this time of year.”

The movie will be available worldwide in theatres on October 28, just in time for Halloween.

