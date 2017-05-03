McDonald’s Invented A New Utensil

Apparently we’ve been missing a key utensil all of these years. Thank you, McDonald’s for your unnecessary invention of the “frork.” It’s exactly how it sounds: a fork made of french fries.

Why do we need this? It’s part of a McDonald’s campaign to “get the word out that sandwiches in its new Signature Crafted Recipes line-up are so packed with toppings that you’ll need a special utensil to deal with it.”

In case you were wondering if this is actually a thing, oh it totally is because you can purchase one through this website and at participating restaurants on May 5 with your Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich.

There’s even a frork infomercial:

People’s Twitter reactions have been hilarious:

@NBCNews OK so the frork is really cute and looks like a baby sloth hand! pic.twitter.com/OjPiH8H2c6 — Omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) May 1, 2017

