Listen Live
Kool FM Logo White
DUA LIPA - LOVE AGAIN Album Art

Now Playing

LOVE AGAIN

DUA LIPA

Listen Live
Advertisement

Your station at work or on the road. We are Barrie’s best mix.

Kool FM Music Jury
TALIS Creative June 11 2024
TALIS Creative June 18 2024
July 23 2024

Played

Coleman Hell - Devotion Album Art

8:38 AM

Devotion

Coleman Hell

SHABOOZEY - A BAR SONG Album Art

8:35 AM

A BAR SONG

SHABOOZEY

GOO GOO DOLLS - NAME Album Art

8:31 AM

NAME

GOO GOO DOLLS

Jocelyn Alice - Bound To You Album Art

8:24 AM

Bound To You

Jocelyn Alice

Post Malone - Chemical Album Art

8:21 AM

Chemical

Post Malone

SAM SMITH - STAY WITH ME Album Art

8:18 AM

STAY WITH ME

SAM SMITH

DUA LIPA - LOVE AGAIN Album Art

Now Playing

LOVE AGAIN

DUA LIPA

Listen Live
Advertisement

Featured

Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Lifestyle

Advertisement
Trivia Icon
Trivia - GRAMMY Awards

Contests

Advertisement
Advertisement

Be the change you want to see in the world… of radio.

Become a member of the KOOL FM Music Jury

Join The Jury

On Air Shows

Music

Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix

Listen Live

Concerts

Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Advertisement
Menu
close
Menu
close