Quentin Tarantino has put out his 9th movie and it’s got some big names in it.

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margo Robbie, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning and Timothy Olyphant to name a few. This will be hitting theatres in July.

This is all about a failed TV actor who’s trying to make it big in Hollywood by hitting up the big screen during Hollywood’s “golden age” at the end of the 60’s.