LISTEN: Tyler Shaw’s Latest Single Inspired By Video Game

Sophomore album due out later this year

Canadian artist Tyler Shaw released a new ballad January 15th called ‘When You’re Home’.

Tyler explained the idea of the song came about one night when he was playing video games. He was bored of the one he was playing and began searching online for a new game. Then he came across a trailer for one that had music in the background that he described as “waltz-y” and for some reason, it just hit something in his brain and he knew he wanted to create a song like it.

45 minutes later he wrote the new single which is the second to be released off his upcoming sophomore album due out later this year.

(Video & Image courtesy of Tyler Shaw/YouTube)

