New Joker Trailer Is Seriously Creepy

"She Told Me I Had Purpose, To Bring Laughter And Joy To The World"....

Creepy yet, intriguing.

It’s hard not to compare performances to Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the disturbed character, but this is more of a story of how the Joker became to be the malevolent character we know today.

Joaquin’s interpretation of probably the most creepy character in the DC universe is pretty good. I sat watching the trailer with interest and a disturbed look on my face.

This is going to hit theatres October 4th.

 

