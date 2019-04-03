New Joker Trailer Is Seriously Creepy

Creepy yet, intriguing.

It’s hard not to compare performances to Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the disturbed character, but this is more of a story of how the Joker became to be the malevolent character we know today.

Joaquin’s interpretation of probably the most creepy character in the DC universe is pretty good. I sat watching the trailer with interest and a disturbed look on my face.

This is going to hit theatres October 4th.