WATCH: High School Musical Is Being Turned Into A Series

We're all in this together!

Here’s your first look at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Disney is making a TV series based on the Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens movies. It’ll be a show about a musical that was a made-for-TV movie about a musical. You following?

Check out the trailer here:


YouTube / Disney

I love every musical and these ones were no exception. Remember the “We’re All In This Together” dance? Reminisce with me!


YouTube / Dalia.

Main Image via Facebook / @HighSchoolMusical

