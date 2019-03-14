Is Fresh Prince Getting A Riverdale Reboot?
Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down...
So it seems that all of the shows of yesteryear are getting (dark) reboots.
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Riverdale and 90210 to name a few… but how would you feel about a current, relevant Fresh Prince version.
Some people took it upon themselves to film and produce a trailer for what they believe would be a great Fresh Prince reboot called Bel Air.
This needs to be made into a series ASAP. Netflix, Amazon Prime… get on this!