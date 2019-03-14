Is Fresh Prince Getting A Riverdale Reboot?

So it seems that all of the shows of yesteryear are getting (dark) reboots.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Riverdale and 90210 to name a few… but how would you feel about a current, relevant Fresh Prince version.

Some people took it upon themselves to film and produce a trailer for what they believe would be a great Fresh Prince reboot called Bel Air.

This needs to be made into a series ASAP. Netflix, Amazon Prime… get on this!