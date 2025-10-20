Your Ultimate Guide to Halloween: Costumes, Candy, and Spooky Fun
Halloween is creeping up, and whether you’re planning the perfect costume, stocking up on candy, or just looking for spooky inspiration, this is your one-stop guide to everything Halloween. From quirky trends and pop-culture costumes to candy tips and haunted attractions, we’ve rounded up all our Halloween articles in one place so you can explore, plan, and celebrate the spooky season to the fullest.
A Quick Look at Halloween: When It Happens and Where It Came From
Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31, the eve of All Saints’ Day. Its roots go back over 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, when people believed the boundary between the living and the dead blurred. Villagers lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off roaming spirits. When Christianity spread across Europe, the celebration evolved into All Hallows’ Eve, which eventually became the Halloween we know today.
Over the centuries, Halloween has blended ancient folklore, community traditions, and modern creativity, bringing us pumpkins, trick-or-treating, costumes, haunted houses, and all the spooky fun we love today.
🎃 Halloween Costumes & Trends
- Six Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Using Items You Already Own — Quick DIY ideas for creating last-minute costumes from everyday items.
- New Survey Finds Most Women Plan to Wear a Sexy Halloween Costume This Year — Highlights current trends for adult Halloween costumes.
- This Year’s Top Halloween Costumes — A snapshot of what’s trending in costumes for this season.
- The Hottest Halloween Costume This Year — The standout costume capturing attention nationwide.
- The Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Kids, Adults, and Pets — Coverage of costume popularity across all ages and even pets.
- The Most Popular Pet Costumes for Halloween — Highlights the cutest and funniest pet costumes this year.
- Squid Game Halloween Costumes Are Big This Year — The viral costume craze inspired by the hit show.
- New York School District Bans Squid Game Halloween Costumes — When popular costumes meet school rules.
- The Weeknd Is Selling a Halloween Costume of His Likeness — Celebrity-inspired costumes for fans wanting to go all out.
- You Can Now Get a Tiger King-Inspired Halloween Costume — Pop-culture costumes that are trending this season.
- Would You Be Angry If Someone Wore the Same Costume to a Halloween Party? — Explores Halloween etiquette around duplicate costumes.
- Halloween Spending Is Way Up — Consumers are splurging on costumes, candy, and décor, making this one of the most extravagant Halloweens in recent years.
🍬 Halloween Candy & Treats
- How Long Does Halloween Candy Last? — Guidance on candy shelf life after trick-or-treating.
- How Long Can You Keep Halloween Candy For? — Tips for storing candy safely for weeks after Halloween.
- Why You Should Eat All Your Halloween Candy in One Shot — Fun take on devouring your stash before it goes stale.
- How Many Calories Are Halloween Candies and How Hard You’ll Have to Work to Burn Them Off — A calorie breakdown of favorite treats.
- The Ontario Dental Association Releases Their Halloween Candy Guidelines — Professional advice for candy consumption and oral health.
- One in Three People Overbuy Halloween Candy, So They Have Leftovers — Common candy buying mistakes and what to do with extra treats.
- A Lot of Us Have Already Bought Halloween Candy — Trends showing early candy purchases.
- The Best Halloween Candy to Steal From Your Kids — The top picks for adults “sampling” kids’ treats.
- The 10 Halloween Candies with the Highest Trade Value — Which candies are the most sought-after in kid-to-kid trades.
- Forget Candy, Hand Out Mini Bottles of Ranch Dressing This Halloween — A funny twist on Halloween treat-giving.
🏚️ Haunted Attractions & Spooky Spots
- A Stranger Things Hotel Room Has Arrived Just in Time for Halloween — Themed accommodations for die-hard fans.
🐾 Pets & Halloween
- Four Tips to Keep Your Pet Safe This Halloween — Safety advice for pets during trick-or-treating and celebrations.
- Wildlife Experts Want Us to Ditch the Fake Spiderwebs This Halloween — Environmentally-conscious tips to protect pets and wildlife.
🧾 Etiquette, Tips & Trends
- Four Halloween Etiquette Rules for Work — Professional manners for office costume days.
💡 Fun & Weird Halloween News
- Retail Graveyard Halloween Display — Creative retail-themed spooky setup.
- Someone Strapped a Halloween Mask to Their Seat to Use the Carpool Lane — Halloween hilarity meets real-world antics.
- Marah Carey Declares Halloween Officially Over — Pop culture commentary on the holiday’s end.
- Memes Spoofing Spirit Halloween Costumes Have Taken Over Twitter — Social media’s funniest Halloween reactions.
- Home Depot Is Selling 12-Foot Skeletons With Creepy LED Eyes for Halloween — Massive decorations to wow your neighborhood.
- Hollywood Actors Prohibited Halloween — Celebrity anecdotes about costume restrictions on set.
- There's a Thing Called Beggars Night, the Night Before Halloween — Explaining regional traditions and alternative ways to celebrate.
- Spotify’s Halloween Playlist — Curated spooky tunes for parties or trick-or-treating.
- Halloween-Inspired Baby Names Are On the Rise — Exploring the spooky names parents are choosing for their babies, from Luna and Sabrina to Salem and Damien.
Keep the Halloween Magic Going
Whether you’re decorating your home, dressing up your pets, or just sneaking a piece of candy when no one’s looking, Halloween is all about having fun and embracing the spooky season. Use this guide to explore our articles, get inspired, and make this October 31 your most memorable (and eerily delightful) Halloween yet.
